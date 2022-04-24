Bayern Munich clinched their 10th consecutive Bundesliga title with an impressive 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, April 23. Goals from Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala were the scorers for Bayern as they marched to a historic German league title.

