A bizarre scenario unfolded at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum, Germany as protesting fans made their unrest clear by throwing tennis balls alongside other objects into the pitch during Bayern Munich's match against VFL Bochum in the Bundesliga 2023-24. The match was suspended twice by the referee due to this, once in the 25-minute mark and next in the 57 minute mark as Bayern chase the game with the score being 2-1 in favour of the hosts. German football matches have been stopped regularly in recent weeks as part of an ongoing protest involving throwing tennis balls, gold chocolate coins and apples onto the field to voice their anger against foreign investment in the German top-flight. Bundesliga 2023-24: Fans Protest With Tennis Balls and Toy Cars As they Interrupt Werder Bremen's 1-0 Win Over Cologne.

Bayern Munich's Bundesliga 2023-24 Match Against VFL Bochum Gets Temporarily Suspended Due to Tennis Balls Thrown On Ground

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)