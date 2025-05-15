Bologna FC pulled off a shocking 1-0 win over AC Milan and won themselves the coveted Coppa Italia 2024-25 title at Stadio Olimpico. This was Bologna's first title since 1974 and only the third time in their club history that Rossoblu have won the trophy. Bologna put their best foot forward against a lacklustre AC Milan, where Dan Nyode's 53-minute goal became the decisive and title-winning strike. Serie A 2024-25: Europe-chasing AC Milan Rally Again to Beat Bologna 3-1.

Bologna FC Win Coppa Italia 2024-25

Just in case you didn't know. WE ARE THE COPPA ITALIA 2024/25 WINNERS ❤️💙❤️💙❤️💙❤️💙!!#SiMuoveLaCittà #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/UbmQgizPPa — Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) May 14, 2025

