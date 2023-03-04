Borussia Dortmund registered a 2-1 victory against RB Leipzig in their latest Bundesliga 2022-23 match at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund. Dortmund got a great start to the game as captain Marco Reus converted a penalty within the 21st minute of the match to give them the lead. Emre Can then made the score 2-0 in the 39th minute. Leipzig pulled one back through Emil Forsberg in the second half. However, Borussia managed to hold onto their lead and secured their tenth straight victory. You can watch the highlights of the match here.

Borussia Dortmund 2–1 RB Leipzig

