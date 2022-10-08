Borussia Dortmund will take on Bayern Munich in what is expected to be a thrilling contest in the Bundesliga 2022-23. Known as the 'Der Klassiker', the German champions will face Dortmund at the Signal Iduna park and the contest will start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports would provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the game on the SonyLIV app and website.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)