Borussia Dortmund will take on Bayern Munich in what is expected to be a thrilling contest in the Bundesliga 2022-23. Known as the 'Der Klassiker', the German champions will face Dortmund at the Signal Iduna park and the contest will start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports would provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the game on the SonyLIV app and website.
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming and Telecast Details:
As many as 🖐️ #Bundesliga treats coming your way on 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆, including the massive #DerKlassiker 💥
Stream all matches LIVE on #SonyLIV ➡️ https://t.co/sItHPJZkFk 📺📲#BOCSGE #B04S04 #FCAWOB #M05RBL #BVBFCB pic.twitter.com/Wdo44ytCrH
— SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) October 8, 2022
