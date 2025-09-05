Estevao, Lucas Paqueta and Bruno Guimaraes were on target as Brazil defeated Chile 3-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers at the Estádio do Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro, on Friday, September 5. It was a thoroughly dominant performance from the former World Cup champions in front of their home fans. Estevao gave Brazil National Football Team the lead in the 38th minute of the match and the scoreline remained 1-0 in favour of the Selecao at half-time. After the break, Lucas Paqueta doubled Brazil National Football Team's lead in the 72nd minute of the match before Bruno Guimaraes made it 3-0, just four minutes later. With this victory, Carlo Ancelotti's men moved to the second spot on the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers behind leaders Argentina. You can watch the Brazil vs Chile goal video highlights below. Argentina 3-0 Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Lionel Messi Hits Brace as La Albiceleste Clinch Dominant Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Brazil vs Chile Result

FIM DE JOGO! 🇧🇷 3-0 🇨🇱 🏟️ Maracanã 📍Rio de Janeiro ISSO É BRASIL! 🇧🇷 — brasil (@CBF_Futebol) September 5, 2025

Estevao Scores Brazil's First Goal

GOLAAAAAÇO DO BRASIL! ⚽️ Que jogada! João Pedro mete um passe açucarado, Douglas Santos acha Raphinha, o goleiro até tenta salvar… mas na sobra, Estêvão mete uma puxeta insana na pequena área! 🇧🇷 1-0 🇨🇱 ISSO É BRASIL! 🇧🇷 🎥 TV Globo pic.twitter.com/wrXQhiq78n — brasil (@CBF_Futebol) September 5, 2025

Lucas Paqueta Doubles Brazil's Lead

LUCAS PAQUETÁ TÁ DE VOLTA! Na primeira participação dele, Luiz Henrique faz a jogadaça, cruza com perfeição e o camisa 11 sobe bonito pra testar pro fundo da rede! ISSO É BRASIL! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/TPa1ZRju92 — brasil (@CBF_Futebol) September 5, 2025

Bruno Guimaraes on Target for Brazil

⚽️ QUE JOGADAÇA! Luiz Henrique aperta a marcação, invade a área, tabela, dribla, solta a bomba e na sobra, Bruno Guimarães completa no fundo do gol. 🇧🇷 3-0 🇨🇱 🎥 Tv Globo pic.twitter.com/D47nVgH2bo — brasil (@CBF_Futebol) September 5, 2025

