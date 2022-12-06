Brazil returns back to their old way of beautiful football as they dominantly go past South Korea's challenge by a margin of 4-0 in FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 tie. Brazil were ruthless from the very beginning with Neymar Jr back in the eleven. Vinicius opened the scoring very early in the first half. Neymar followed it up by converting a penalty. Richarlison scored another stunner to triple Brazil's lead. Lucas Paqueta put the last nail in South Korea's coffin in the first half itself and put the game beyond their reach. Although South Korea kept prodding in the second half and forced Allison to make some good saves including scoring a brilliant goal, the game became a formality in the second half. Watch goal video highlights here. Stadium 974 to be Dismantled After Brazil vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Match

Brazil vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022 Result Details

