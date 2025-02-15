Brighton continued their winning run against Chelsea, beating the Blues for the third time in their last four matches, knocking them out of FA Cup 2024-25, when both teams clash in the Premier League 2024-25 encounter, where Seagulls prevailed 3-0. Kaoru Mitoma opened the scoring for Brighton in the 27th minute, and then Yankuba Minteh doubled it in just 10 minutes. In the second half, Minteh struck his second, and Brighton's third goal to bring up an emphatic win in their first PL 2024-25 victory after 7-0 suffering against Nottingham. Kai Havertz Sidelined for Remainder of Premier League 2024-25 Season, Arsenal Forward Set to Undergo Surgery.

Brighton Hammers Chelsea 3-0

