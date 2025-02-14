London [UK], February 14 (ANI): Arsenal have confirmed that forward Kai Havertz has been sidelined for the rest of the season after sustaining a hamstring injury during a training session in Dubai last week.

The club released a statement to confirm that Havertz will undergo surgery in the next few days. After that, he will begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme.

"Subsequent assessments and specialist reviews have confirmed that the injury will require surgery, which will take place in the coming days," Arsenal said in a statement.

"Soon after surgery, Kai will begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, which is expected to extend into pre-season preparations for next season," the statement added.

The latest setback has left Arsenal without a recognised striker for their remaining 14 games in the ongoing Premier League season.

The Gunners had an opportunity to bolster their striker position in the January transfer window. According to Sky Sports, the Mikel Arteta-managed side made a late bid for Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, which was rejected.

Before Havertz, Arsenal lost Gabriel Jesus for the remainder of the season after he sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in their FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.

Arsenal will also miss the presence of Brazillian winger Gabriel Martinelli, who is out till next month with a hamstring problem he picked up in their Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Newcastle United. Martinelli's fellow winger, Bukayo Saka, has been on the sidelines since December 21.

The latest injury setback could prove to be a big blow for Arsenal in their quest for the first Premier League title since the 2003-04 season. They are hot on the heels of table toppers Liverpool, standing in the second spot with a seven-point deficit.

Even with the absence of their treasured assets, Arsenal will look to walk away with three points against Leicester City on Saturday. (ANI)

