Bruno Fernandes hit a brace as Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 on Tuesday, November 29. The Manchester United midfielder first netted from open play in the 54th minute and then added to his tally with a cool strike from the penalty spot in the dying stages of the match. With this result, Portugal became the third team to qualify for the round of 16 stage. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Brazil Goal Video vs Switzerland: Watch Casemiro’s Wonderful Strike That Earned Former Champions a Place in FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16

Portugal vs Uruguay Result:

Two from Bruno Fernandes sends 🇵🇹 @selecaoportugal to the Round of 16.@adidasfootball | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)