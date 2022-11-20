K-Pop idol Jeon Jungkook of BTS visited Al Egla training facility, a sports club in Doha, Qatar to support the Korean national football team. Jungkook who released his single "Dreamers" and will be performing at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony posed with the World Cup squad, including Son Heung-min. The 25-year-old can be seen posing holding the national uniform. Photos were shared by the official Twitter handle of the Korea Football Association as well as several fan pages. Korea Republic Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Team KOR Schedule & Players to Watch Out For in Football WC.

BTS' Jungkook Extends Support to Korean National Football Team

Check More Pics of Jungkook and World Cup Squad

.@BTS_twt's Jungkook visited Al Egla Training Facility in Doha to support the Korean national football team! Jungkook and the World Cup squad, including Son Heung-min, took photos with the team's iconic red uniform! 🔥 #JungKook #JungkookAtFIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/SUscWk6Xyr — KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) November 20, 2022

