Cadiz goalkeeper Conan Ledesma reacted quickly after a fan sitting in the stands, suffered a cardiac arrest during their match against Barcelona. The game was stopped for a while as Ledesma took a defibrillator given to him by a Barcelona team official and he then ran to the stands and hurled it at the fan. The fan was resuscitated later on and is admitted to the hospital, where he is believed to be stable. Cadiz 0-4 Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23: Catalan Giants Continue Winning Run in Domestic League (Watch Video Highlights)

Watch Video:

INCREDIBLE SCENES from Barcelona’s game with Cadiz today. A fan had a heart attack in the stands, and Cadiz keeper Jeremís Ledesma sprinted across the pitch with a medical kit for emergency responders. The fan is reportedly now in stable condition. ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/3gsdsrsS1E — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) September 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)