FC Barcelona have shared a video on Twitter showcasing the redesigning of the Camp Nou stadium with stylized pictures of the players featuring the logo of the sponsor Spotify. The Spanish giants have captioned it 'Spotify Camp Nou'. Barcelona have sealed a 12 season deal with Spotify and the Camp Nou stadium will be renamed as Spotify Camp Nou.

Watch Video-

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)