An unfortunate incident takes place during the victory parade of Liverpool players after winning the Premier League 2024-25. As the crowd gathered on the streets of Merseyside, a car rams into the people, running them over. It is not yet known how many people are injured or if anyone has been killed. A man, 53-year-old, has been detained and taken into custody. The area has been cordoned off. Bayer Leverkusen Announce Erik ten Hag As New Head Coach, Former Manchester United Manager Signed Until 2027.

Car Rams Into Fans During Victory Parade of Liverpool

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: A car rams into fans during Liverpool trophy parade. pic.twitter.com/Guk3oCzAbQ — The Touchline | Football Coverage (@TouchlineX) May 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)