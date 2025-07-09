Former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was handed a one-year jail sentence by a Spanish court on July 9 after he was found guilty of tax fraud. As reported by Spanish agency EFE Noticias, the Italian failed to pay taxes on his image rights revenues when he was manager of Real Madrid in 2014 and apart from the jail sentence, was also fined €386,000. Carlo Ancelotti however, was cleared of a similar offense in 2015 and despite being handed a prison sentence, the Italian manager is unlikely to spend time in prison as under Spanish law, any sentence for a non-violent crime and below two years rarely needs a defendant, who has no previous convictions, to serve time in jail. Carlo Ancelotti is currently serving as head coach of the Brazil National Football Team after leaving Real Madrid at the end of the 2024-25 season. Brazilian Club Botafogo Hires Davide Ancelotti, Son of Carlo Ancelotti, as Manager Until 2026 (Watch Video).

Carlo Ancelotti Sentenced to One Year in Jail for Tax Fraud

El exentrenador italiano del Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti ha sido condenado a un año de prisión por un delito contra la Hacienda Pública relacionado con el ejercicio fiscal de 2014, mientras que ha sido absuelto de otro igual relativo a 2015. https://t.co/XAS1uKBNUO pic.twitter.com/UystailwhC — EFE Noticias (@EFEnoticias) July 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)