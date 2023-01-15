A terribly out-of-form Chelsea will look to get back to winning ways against Crystal Palace in the latest round of fixtures of the Premier League 2022-23. The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace match will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea on Sunday, January 15. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Premier League 2022-23 and they will provide a live telecast of the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace match in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to watch the match live. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace match by tuning into the Disney+Hotstar app or website. Mykhailo Mudryk Transfer News: Chelsea Hijack Deal, Reach €100M Agreement To Sign Ukrainian Winger From Shakhtar Donetsk.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Coming off of a loss, both these teams will be hungry for a win tonight 💪 Who do you think will come out on top? Catch the action LIVE, tonight 7:30 PM, on 📺 Disney+ Hotstar#PL #PassionUnlimited #CHECRY pic.twitter.com/53GThCBMlO — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) January 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)