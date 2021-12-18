Chennaiyin FC returned to winning ways in ISL 2021-22 in style with a 2-1 victory over Odisha FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Saturday. This was Odisha's second consecutive defeat in the competition. You can see the video highlights here.

