After a day of no ISL for the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, Indian footballing action is back as Chennaiyin FC will host Kerala Blasters in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23 on Monday, December 19. The match will kick off at 7.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai. The broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India are with Star Sports Network. So you can watch the Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters match with English commentary on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 2 HD channels. Meanwhile, Star Sports Hindi 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD will provide Hindi commentary. You can also watch the live streaming of the match on Disney+ Hotstar. Lionel Messi Shares Inspirational Message on Instagram After Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Title Win.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

