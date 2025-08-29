Cristiano Ronaldo called for fans' support as Al-Nassr prepared to start their Saudi Pro League 2025-26 campaign against Al-Taawoun on August 29. The Knights of Najd will have an away encounter first up as they take a trip to King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah to lock horns with Al-Taawoun in a bid to begin their Saudi Pro League 2025-26 campaign on a winning note. Taking to social media, the 40-year-old shared a picture with his teammates and wrote, "Tomorrow, the league begins. We’ve trained. We’re ready. But we can’t do it alone... we need you. We’ll be there giving it everything we’ve got. Fighting for the badge, for the team, for every one of you. Will you be there with us all the way? Let’s make it unforgettable." Some days ago, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr had suffered a heartbreaking loss on penalties to Al-Ahli in the Saudi Super Cup 2025 final. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes the First Player in History to Score 100 Goals For Four Different Clubs, Achieves Feat After Scoring in Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi Super Cup 2025 Final.

Cristiano Ronaldo Calls for Fans' Support

Tomorrow, the league begins. We’ve trained. We’re ready. But we can’t do it alone... we need you. We’ll be there giving it everything we’ve got. Fighting for the badge, for the team, for every one of you. Will you be there with us all the way? Let’s make it unforgettable. 💪🔥 pic.twitter.com/H4es27xCF7 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 28, 2025

