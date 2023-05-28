Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr played a 1-1 draw against Al-Ettifaq in their latest Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium, Dammam. Al-Ettifaq got the lead in the 43rd minute with Youssouf Niakate's goal. Luiz Gustavo however brought Al-Nassr on level terms soon after the restart. Gustavo once again found the back of the net in the 84th minute but his goal was cancelled by VAR as the match ended in a draw. Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Fayha by a margin of 3-0 and clinched the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 title. Lionel Messi Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record, Becomes All-Time Top Scorer in European Top Five Leagues During 1–1 Draw Against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 2022–23 Clash (Watch Video).

Al-Ettifaq 1-1 Al-Nassr

Al-Ittihad Clinch Saudi Pro League 2022–23 Title

𝐀𝐋 𝐈𝐓𝐓𝐈𝐇𝐀𝐃 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐇𝐍 𝐒𝐀𝐔𝐃𝐈 𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐆𝐔𝐄 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒!!! 🏆🐅 Congratulations for an unforgettable 2022/23 campaign 🎇#RoshnSaudiLeague | @ittihad_en pic.twitter.com/IjJrt3z5DH — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) May 27, 2023

