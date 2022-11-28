Cristiano Ronaldo looked sharp and ready to take the field ahead of Portugal's second FIFA World Cup 2022 match against Uruguay. The star forward took to Instagram to share pictures from Portugal's training session and he wrote, "United and focused . Towards our goal."Ronaldo had scored in Portugal's tournament opener against Ghana and became the first male player to find the net in five different World Cups.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

