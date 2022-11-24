Cristiano Ronaldo became the first men's player to score at five FIFA World Cups as Portugal began their campaign with a thrilling 3-2 victory over a Ghana. Ronaldo slotted a penalty in the 65th minute to hand Portugal an early lead. CR7 with this has now more World Cup goals than Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Video

Spectators' View of the Goal!

Ronaldo goal from the stadium, Listen to the “SIUUU” ROAR 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cNd5PtG41J — PhD Ilkay 🇨🇦 ¹⁴ (@DrNacho_RM) November 24, 2022

