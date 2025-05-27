Cristiano Ronaldo was on target for Al-Nassr once again this season, but his side ended up suffering a 2-3 loss against Al-Fateh in their last match of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. In front of a packed crowd at the Al Fateh Club Stadium, Cristiano Ronaldo found himself at the right place and at the right time as he nodded one into the back of the net in the 42nd minute and went on to perform his signature 'SIUUU' celebration, much to the joy of fans. That was his 936th career goal, but Al-Nassr went on to concede thrice to suffer a defeat, finishing third on the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 points table. Cristiano Ronaldo finished as the highest scorer in the Saudi Pro League for a second consecutive year. Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Al-Nassr? Portugal Star's 'The Chapter is Over' Post After Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Season's Last Match Fuels Transfer Rumours.

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's 936th Career Goal:

The goal that has the 🐐 finishing at the top of the #RoshnSaudiLeague scoring charts AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/EGpq6P0olR — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) May 26, 2025

