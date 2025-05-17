Cristiano Jr's Portugal U15 football team got the better of England U15 football team by a 2-1 margin on May 16. For Portugal, Carlos Moita and Goncalo Santos were the goal-scorers, while England found the back of the net through Reggie Watson. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr was used as a substitute and was introduced into the game in the 63rd minute as he came on to replace Abdu Cassama. Portugal held on to win the contest and register their second win in three matches, after earlier beating Japan 4-1. In the last match, Portugal had played out a draw against Greece U15. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Son, Cristiano Jr Makes Portugal Debut in 4–1 Win Against Japan U-15.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's Portugal U15 Beats England U15

🚨 Portugal U15 have won 2-1 vs England. 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/41fXKQ2l3D — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) May 16, 2025

