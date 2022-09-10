Cristiano Ronaldo paid his tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after she passed away on Thursday, September 8. Taking to social media, the Portugal star said that he felt the UK's 'everlasting love' for the Queen as he 'mourns this irreplaceable loss.' He wrote, "My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family."

See Cristiano Ronaldo's Post:

