Cristiano Ronaldo has clinched his first title in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr as he won the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023, scoring two goals against Al-Hilal in the final. As he celebrates the win, he also becomes the first ever person to have 600 million followers on Instagram. The Portugal forward brings in a massive $3.23 million per Instagram post, according to Hopper HQ.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reaches 600 Million Followers On Instagram

🚨OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo is the first person to reach 600M followers on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/L9lboAbWH5 — TC (@totalcristiano) August 13, 2023

