Cristiano Ronaldo were expectedly ecstatic after Al-Nassr defeated Esteghlal FC to enter the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 on March 10. The Portugal national football team star scored from the penalty spot while Jhon Duran netted a brace as the Knights of Najd overcame a 10-man Esteghlal FC to make it to the last eight of the competition. Taking to social media, Cristiano Ronaldo shared pictures from the Al-Nassr vs Esteghlal FC match and wrote, "Quarter-finals, here we come!" Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 927th goal of his career when he converted from the penalty spot in this match. Al-Nassr 3–0 Esteghlal FC, AFC Champions League Elite 2024–25: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Penalty, Jhon Duran Nets Brace As Knights of Najd March Into Quarter-Finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr's 3-0 Win

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

