Elon Musk from his official 'X' account congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo after CR7 posted a social media post after Al-Nassr's 3-1 over Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25. Ronaldo scored a brace which helped Al-Nassr to bag three points in the AFC Champions League once again. After Elon Musk congratulated CR7, Ronaldo replied to Musk and wrote, "Glad your eyes have time for good soccer." CR7 posted this way because Musk is from USA where football is known as soccer. Elon Musk Congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo After Al-Nassr Beat Al-Gharafa 3–1 in AFC Champions League 2024–25 Elite (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo's Reaction to Elon Musk's Reply

@elonmusk … Glad your eyes have time for good “soccer” 😀💪🏼— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 26, 2024

