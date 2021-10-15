Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo reacted after winning the Premier League and the club's Player of the Month (POTM) award and thanked fans for the votes.

To all the fans who voted for me for Player Of The Month… Thanks, guys! 👏🏽🤜🏽🤛🏽 pic.twitter.com/Nf9wnJzvXq — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)