Portuguese international Cristiano Ronaldo shared a picture on his Twitter declaring his return to the Al-Nassr side. He was seen smiling and hugging coach Castro. The league football schedule resumes after the international break. In the Saudi Pro League, the second-placed Al-Nassr side will take on the 16th-ranked Al-Tai on March 31 Indian Standard Time (IST). Ronaldo is still the top scorer in the league with 23 goals from 22 matches. While on international duty CR7 started in Portugal’s recent friendly match against Slovenia. Fan Takes Selfie With Cristiano Ronaldo, Kisses Him After Entering Ground During Slovenia vs Portugal International Friendly; Video Goes Viral.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s post

