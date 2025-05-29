Saudi Pro League giant Al-Nassr are set to announce the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo through a press conference on Thursday, according to reports. The Portuguese legend turned 40 in February but remains strong in the Saudi Pro League. For the second time in a row, Ronaldo was the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League. According to a report by MARCA, the legendary footballer's time with Al-Nassr is about to end. The club is expected to announce Ronaldo's departure through a press conference. Earlier, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said they were looking to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the Club World Cup 2025 that starts on June 15. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer: Here Are Clubs Which Can Sign Portugal Star in Summer As He Hints at Al-Nassr Exit.

Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Leave Al-Nassr

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr will announce parting ways in a press conference this Thursday. pic.twitter.com/Y6HgXFAuTi — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) May 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)