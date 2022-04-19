Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be unavailable for Manchester United's Premier League game against Liverpool on Wednesday, April 20 after his baby boy's death a day ago. Ronaldo confirmed via social media that his newborn boy died during childbirth and understandably, he misses this game for his side. Following Ronaldo's statement, the fans and football fraternity have extended their support for the bereaved couple in these difficult times.

"Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time." Manchester United confirm that Cristiano Ronaldo will not play against Liverpool today. pic.twitter.com/yGqChmL2og — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)