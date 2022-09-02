Cristiano Ronaldo played a influential role in Manchester United's 1-0 victory against Leicester City in the Premier League 2022-23 at King Power Stadium today. The 37-year-old, who wanted to leave Old Trafford this summer, has decided to stay at least for this summer at the club. After the away win against the Foxes, Ronaldo shared a pic on Instagram in which he was seen shaking hands with his former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro who has joined the Red Devils this summer. Ronaldo captioned the post: 'Great Victory.'

See Ronaldo's IG Photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

