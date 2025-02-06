Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most followed athletes in the world and fan sent warm wishes on his Birthday. While some took help of social media to wish Ronaldo, others also used unique ways to show their love. The Al-Nassr star himself celebrated the birthday with family and friends. Sharing pics from the celebrations, Ronaldo thanked fans wising him on his big day. Cristiano Ronaldo, born on February 5, 1985, celebrated his 40th birthday. Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday Special: Every Billboard on Street of Saudi Arabia Sync to Wish Al-Nassr Superstar as He Turns 40 (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Photos of His 40th Birthday Celebrations

Thank you all for the amazing birthday messages! Had a great day with family and friends, couldn’t wish for anything better. pic.twitter.com/VZ6XbhpV9l — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 5, 2025

