Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a horrific injury to his face during the Portugal vs Czech Republic match on Sunday, September 26. The forward leaped to head a ball but instead, caught a blow from Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclík, who was going for the ball. The Manchester United star was seen bleeding profusely from his nose after the collision but later came back to action after his injury was attended to and bandaged.

Cristiano Ronaldo Suffers Face Injury:

Cristiano Ronaldo face injury vs Czech Republic pic.twitter.com/P6xLWmemXn — Football #2 (@football34_2) September 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)