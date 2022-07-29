Cristiano Ronaldo has criticised the press and media personnel for constantly spreading fake rumours and 'lies' about his future at Manchester United. The 37-year-old Portuguese has been adamant to leave Old Trafford this summer after joining them in 2021. Since Ronaldo handed in his transfer request to the Red Devils, journalists have made a series pf speculations on his potential move o different clubs. Meanwhile, Ronaldo took to Instagram and replied to one of his transfer rumour posts to slam the fake news the press is sharing about him.

Check Ronaldo's IG comment:

Cristiano Ronaldo responds to the 'lies' by the media. pic.twitter.com/ug70qRmI5k — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) July 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)