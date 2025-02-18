Al-Nassr played an away match against Persepolis in the AFC Champions League 2024-25 round-robin phase. Cristiano Ronaldo was rested for the match. The star footballer took the opportunity to catch up with some Padel action. He enjoyed his time off by streaming the final of Riyadh Premier Padel on his official YouTube channel – Ur.Cristiano. He also featured in the broadcast of the Padel game as a commentator. Persepolis 0-0 Al Nassr, AFC Champions League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo-less Side Draw Against Iranian Club.

Cristiano Ronaldo Provides Live Streaming of Riyadh Premier Padel Final On His YouTube Channel

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)