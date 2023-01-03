Cristiano Ronaldo mistakenly said 'South Africa' instead of 'Saudi Arabia' during his presentation as an Al-Nassr player on Tuesday, January 3. The Portugal star, while talking to the press, referred to Saudi Arabia as South Africa and netizens were quick to spot this. Fans, who were closely following the unveiling ceremony live on YouTube, heard this mistake in his speech and shared it on Twitter. Scroll down to check out Ronaldo's 'oops' moment at the Al-Nassr press conference. Cristiano Ronaldo Unveiling at Al-Nassr Live Streaming: Watch Portugal Star's Presentation Ceremony at Riyadh’s Mrsool Park Online on YouTube.

Check Clips of Ronaldo Saying 'South Africa' instead of 'Saudi Arabia'

'Happy to be in South Africa'

Ronaldo happy to be in South Africa. 😂 https://t.co/ZZ1NfoQVkQ — Leão estriste (@Leaoest1906) January 3, 2023

Another Fan Spotted It!

Ronaldo thinks he’s in South Africa 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SjSOu4aZxt — Andrew 🍻 (@AndyArsenal17) January 3, 2023

Definitely!

'Embarrassing Presser'

From being applauded after every answer even after calling Saudi Arabia South Africa to so-called journalists 'siuuuuuuuing' at the end, that Cristiano Ronaldo presser was embarrassing — Frankie Christou (@FrankieChristou) January 3, 2023

'Ronaldo Thinks He is in South Africa'

