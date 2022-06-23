Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Maria Dolores shared an adorable picture with star player's newborn daughter Bella Esmeralda. Taking to Instagram, she shared the sweet picture and wrote, "Grandma's dear granddaughter." She is seen holding the little one on her lap and saying something while the latter gazes at her.

See Picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Dolores (@doloresaveiroofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)