Cristiano Ronaldo shined at the International stage once again as he scored a winner against Germany while playing for Portugal in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 semifinal. After making his way to the final, Ronaldo decided to express his love and appreciation for his twins, Eva María and Mateo, just in time for their birthday. The pair turn 8 on June 5, and the athlete is in a celebratory mood. He shared a picture of his twins on social media with the caption 'oday is your day! Many congratulations my loves'. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 137th International Goal As Portugal Beat Germany 2–1 To Enter UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Final.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Twins Mateo and Eva Turn 8

Hoje é o vosso dia! Muitos parabéns meus amores ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0SItgVKkuq — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 5, 2025

