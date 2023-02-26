Al-Nassr registered a 3-0 victory in their previous Saudi Pro League 2022/23 match against Damac FC at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, Abha. It was a first-half hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo, which was enough for Al-Nassr to bag another three points. Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 18th minute of the game through a penalty. He then scored his second goal in the 23rd minute before completing his hat-trick in the 44th minute. After the restart, Al-Nassr continued their domination but failed to score any more goals. You can watch the highlights of the match here. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring a Hat-Trick in Damac FC vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022/23 Match.

Damac FC 0–3 Al-Nassr

🏁 Al Nassr return to the top of the pile courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo's first half hat-trick#RoshnSaudiLeague | @DAMAC_CLUB_EN | @AlNassrFC_EN pic.twitter.com/hko7nbQ9O7 — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) February 25, 2023

