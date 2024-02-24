The Delhi team has had a mixed season so far but has been solid at home. They have a higher points-per-game average and aim for victory with a home advantage, highlighted by solid attacking and defensive metrics. Railways on the other hand had already beaten the capital team and will be aiming for the same outcome. The exciting game will start at 07:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly there will not be a live telecast of the Maharashtra vs Manipur Santosh trophy match. Fans can enjoy Live Streaming of Delhi vs Railways Santosh Trophy Match on FIFA+ app. Santosh Trophy 2024: Delhi Miss Penalty Yet Snatch a Point From Defending Champions Karnataka.

Delhi vs Railways Santosh Trophy 2023-24 Live

3️⃣ exciting games on offer in Group 🅱️ of the #SantoshTrophyFinals 🏆 today 🔥 💻 Watch LIVE only on Arunachal Pradesh FA YouTube channel & FIFA+ Karnataka 🆚 Mizoram 👉🏻 https://t.co/0fDpiar0EB Maharashtra 🆚 Manipur 👉🏻 https://t.co/DnE9xYGjXd Delhi 🆚 Railways 👉🏻… pic.twitter.com/UBsOtLxEtV — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) February 24, 2024

p;

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)