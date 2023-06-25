Lionel Messi celebrated his 36th birthday on June 24, Saturday at his home in Rosario, Argentina with his family. Messi has a memorable year behind him where he won the FIFA World Cup 2022 and also took the big decision to leave Europe for further ventures. He shared pictures of his celebration with his family and also thanked the fans for their heartiest congratulations. Lionel Messi Celebrates His 36th Birthday With Wife Antonela Roccuzzo and Kids, Shares Adorable Frame Together (See Pic).

Lionel Messi Expresses Gratitude to Fans For Their Wishes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)