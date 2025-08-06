Mohali (Punjab) [India], August 6 (ANI): Punjab FC's Youth Program is doing something few professional sports clubs in India have dared to attempt by investing deeply in developing footballers from the grassroots level and nurturing young talent with world-class coaching, facilities and education.

With 16 grassroots centres spread across towns like Jalandhar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Attari and Patiala, the club isn't just producing future-ready footballers; it's fostering a thriving sporting community that is transforming Punjab. Over 100 young athletes train at these centres under the guidance of nearly 30 coaches, nutritionists, doctors, physiotherapists and support staff, as per the press release from PFC.

Punjab FC's grassroots and academy setup is already delivering results, producing 11 Indian internationals across senior, U23, U19 and U17 levels in just four years. In the 2024-25 season alone, the club clinched the AIFF U17 Elite League, the AIFF U15 Junior League and won the Dream Sports Championship U17 for the second consecutive year.

These achievements highlight the impact of the club's Youth Program and its growing role in shaping the future of Indian football.

One of the few clubs in India to offer fully integrated, all-round development, Punjab FC provides certified coaching and full-time residential programs covering strength and conditioning, academics, sports psychology, yoga, injury management and nutrition.

Every aspect is designed to produce not just skilled players but well-prepared athletes ready for the challenges of modern football.

This is being achieved not from a major metro but from Punjab's heartland, building a footballing culture in a state known traditionally for hockey and kabaddi. This is about passion, identity and a sporting future shaped by discipline, opportunity and vision.

To compete at the highest levels of Indian football while reimagining coaching, infrastructure, and grassroots talent development in Punjab.

Punjab FC players who have represented India across age groups:

Abhishek Singh Tekcham - India Senior Team:

First Punjab FC player called up to Indian senior national team (Mar 2025).

Also featured for India U23 squad

Nikhil Prabhu - India Senior Team:

Led ISL in interceptions (2024-25)

Called up to Indian national team (May 2025)

Played in AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

Pramveer - India U23:

Youngest player to start an ISL match

Represented India in AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers

Muhammed Suhail - India U23:

Third youngest to register ISL assist

Called up to India U23 national team camp

Player of the Tournament in 2024 RFDL

Mangenthang Kipgen - India U23:

Best Player of Tournament in 2023 SAFF U19 scoring 2 goals in final.

Called up to India U23 national team camp.

Top scorer in 2024 RFDL

Singamayum Shami - India U19:

Youngest-ever ISL goalscorer.

Captained India U19 to 2025 SAFF Championship win

Omang Dodum - India U19:

Part of 2025 SAFF U19 Championship-winning team scoring 3 goals in tournament.

Second highest scorer in 2025 SAFF U19 Championship

Vishal Yadav - India U17:

Third-youngest ISL debutant

Third highest scorer in 2025 SAFF U17 Championship

17 goals in 2024-25 Elite Youth League

Player of the Tournament in 2025 Dream Sports Championship

Karish Soram - India U17:

Part of India's 2024 U17 SAFF winning team.

Helped Punjab FC win 2024-25 Elite Youth League

Usham Thongamba - India U17

Called up to India U17 national team camp

Aniket Yadav - India U17:

Called up to India U17 national team camp

PFC's Trophy Cabinet:

I-League - PFC Senior Team Won in 2022-23 Season

Reliance Foundation Development League - Won in 2024

JSW Youth Cup - U-13 Team Won in 2023

JSW Youth Cup - U-18 Team Won in 2022

JSW Youth Cup - U-15 Team Won in 2022

AIFF U17 Elite League 2024-25

AFF U15 Junior League 2024-25

Dream Sports Championship U17 in season 20230-24 and 2024-25. (ANI)

