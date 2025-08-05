Aiming for their first points in the Durand Cup 2025, Group E sides Rangdajied United FC and Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM FA) are locking horns. The match is scheduled to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground) on Tuesday, August 5. The Rangdajied United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces FT match is organized to begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the RUFC vs MAFFT Durand Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. Fans looking for Rangdajied United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces FT Durand Cup 2025 live streaming viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website. Durand Cup 2025: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Cruise to 4–0 Win Against Border Security Force Football Team.

Rangdajied United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces FT Match Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)