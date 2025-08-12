In the final Group F Durand Cup 2025 match, Indian Navy FT will lock horns against bottom-of-the-pool placed TRAU FC. The TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT match is scheduled to be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Manipur on Tuesday, August 12, and will commence at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the TRAU vs INFT Durand Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. Fans looking for TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Durand Cup 2025 live streaming viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website. East Bengal Tops Group A in Durand Cup 2025 With Dominant 6–1 Win Over Indian Air Force Football Team.

