Kolkata giants East Bengal will face NorthEast United in their next match at Indian Super League 2022-23. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. East Bengal are coming into this game with a 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters. Meanwhile, NorthEast United suffered a 2-0 defeat against Jamshedpur FC in their last game. Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of ISL 2022-23 in India and they will provide a live telecast of this game. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. Santosh Trophy 2022–23: Defending Champions Kerala Will Face Goa in the Opening Match of the Final Round in Bhubaneswar.

East Bengal vs NorthEast United on Star Sports Network

