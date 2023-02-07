New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The final round of the 76th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy will begin on Friday, February 10, 2023 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The opening day of action will feature three games from Group A, as per a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Manipur to Host First International Matches in March; India to Play Against Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan in Tri-Nation Friendly Tournament.

Defending champions Kerala will take on Goa in the opening match at the Capital Football Arena at 9 AM IST. Later, Odisha, hosting the tournament for the first time since May 2012, will play Maharashtra, while eight-time champions Punjab battle it out against Karnataka at the 7th Battalion Ground; both matches are set to kick off at 3 PM IST.

Group B, beginning the next day, features six teams as well, including direct final round entrants Railways and Services. They take on Manipur and Meghalaya, respectively, in their first matches. Last year's runners-up West Bengal will start their final-round campaign against Delhi.

Matches are set to take place in three venues - Capital Football Arena, 7th Battalion Ground and the Kalinga Stadium. The last round of group matches may be played simultaneously across the three stadiums depending upon the standings after the penultimate round of games.

The top two teams from both groups will progress to the knockout rounds (semi-final and final) to be held in Saudi Arabia. ISL 2022-23 Knockout Stage Schedule Announced, Final To Take Place on March 18.

Following are the Fixtures:

Group A: Kerala, Punjab, Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha.

February 10: Goa vs Kerala, 9 am IST, Capital Football Arena.

February 10: Maharashtra vs Odisha, 3 pm IST, Capital Football Arena.

February 10: Punjab vs Karnataka, 3 pm IST, OFA 7th Battalion.

February 12: Kerala vs Karnataka, 9 am IST, OFA 7th Battalion.

February 12: Punjab vs Maharashtra, 3 pm IST, OFA 7th Battalion.

February 12: Goa vs Odisha, 3 pm IST, Kalinga Stadium.

February 14: Karnataka vs Goa, 9 am IST, Capital Football Arena.

February 14: Odisha vs Punjab, 3 pm IST, Capital Football Arena.

February 14: Kerala vs Maharashtra, 7.30 pm IST, Kalinga Stadium.

February 17: Maharashtra vs Karnataka, 9 am IST, OFA 7th Battalion.February 17: Punjab vs Goa, 3 pm IST, OFA 7th Battalion.

February 17: Odisha vs Kerala, 3 pm IST, Kalinga Stadium.

February 19: Karnataka vs Odisha, Time & Venue TBD.

February 19: Goa vs Maharashtra, Time & Venue TBD.

February 19: Kerala vs Punjab, Time & Venue TBD.

Group B: West Bengal, Meghalaya, Delhi, Manipur, Services, Railways.

February 11: Delhi vs West Bengal, 9 am IST, OFA 7th Battalion.

February 11: Manipur vs Railways, 3 pm IST, OFA 7th Battalion.

February 11: Meghalaya vs Services, 3 pm IST, Capital Football Arena.February 13: West Bengal vs Services, 9 am IST, Capital Football Arena.

February 13: Meghalaya vs Manipur, 3 pm IST, Capital Football Arena.February 13: Delhi vs Railways, 3 pm IST, Kalinga Stadium.

February 15: Services vs Delhi, 9 am IST, OFA 7th Battalion.

February 15: Railways vs Meghalaya, 3 pm IST, OFA 7th Battalion.

February 15: West Bengal vs Manipur, 7.30 pm IST, Kalinga Stadium.

February 18: Manipur vs Services, 9 am IST, OFA 7th Battalion.

February 18: Railways vs West Bengal, 3 pm IST, OFA 7th Battalion.

February 18: Meghalaya vs Delhi, 3 pm IST, Capital Football Arena.

February 20: Services vs Railways, Time & Venue TBD.

February 20: Delhi vs Manipur, Time & Venue TBD.

February 20: West Bengal vs Meghalaya, Time & Venue TBD. (ANI)

