AC Milan will take on Empoli in the latest round of Serie A 2022-23 fixtures. The clash will be played on October 02, 2022 (Sunday) and has a start time of 12:30 AM IST. Sports18 channels will provide the live telecast while the Voot Select app and website will live stream the game for fans in India.

