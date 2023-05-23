Empoli registered a memorable 4-1 win over Juventus in their latest Serie A 2022-23 match at Carlo Castellani, Empoli. Forward Francesco Caputo scored a brace for the home side and was the star of the match. Meanwhile, Sebastiano Luperto and Roberto Piccoli netted the other two goals. Italian international Federico Chiesa scored the only goal of the match for Juventus. The loss comes just after the news of their ten-points deduction and this makes it very difficult for Bianconeri to secure a Champions League spot for next season. Juventus Handed 10-Point Deduction in Serie A at New Hearing Into Transfer Dealings, Drop Out of Champions League Spot.

Empoli 4-1 Juventus

